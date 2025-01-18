What to make of Cam Neely’s deadline comments | Poke the Bear

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss the comments made by Bruins team President Cam Neely about the trade deadline. Could the Bruins actually be sellers? Or is the team finding a spark at the right moment? That, and much more!

