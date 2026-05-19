What to Make of Patriots Bringing in Janarius Robinson | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news of the Patriots bringing in former fourth-round draft pick Janarius Robinson for a workout today. The former 4th round pick has spent time with the Vikings, Eagles, Raiders & Chiefs. Robinson has played 16 career games since being a 4th round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In those 16 games he has 13 combined tackles and 1.5 total sacks. While the Patriots added to their EDGE room this offseason the guys discuss the potential of adding Robinson to the roster and if he is someone that could be with the team for longer than just training camp.

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