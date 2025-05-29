What To Make of Stefon Diggs Viral Boat Video

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to Mike Vrabel’s comments on the viral boat video involving Stefon Diggs.

Vrabel addressed the situation, saying:

“It’s something that we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field.”

“Conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I in the club.”

Taylor and Mike break down what it means for Diggs, how the Patriots may handle it internally.

Join Patriots Press Pass’ channel membership to get access to our BONUS content:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join

Join our Discord Community: https://www.clnsmedia.com/discord

SUBSCRIBE to Patriots Daily Podcast ⤵️

🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/2s4y6457

✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/3p59jnha

📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass