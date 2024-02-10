What to make of the Wolf-Pats

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick kick off the discussion by examining the personnel department, highlighting Eliot Wolf’s role as GM and Alonzo Highsmith’s position as senior assistant. The conversation then expands to cover the Patriots’ coaching staff overall and concludes with a preview of the Super Bowl.

