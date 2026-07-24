What to Watch for at Patriots Training Camp

SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to preview the biggest storylines heading into New England Patriots training camp.

0:00 – Intro

1:30 – Overall Camp Expectations

4:30 – What to Watch at QB

9:00 – What to Watch at RB

12:20 – What to Watch at WR

17:30 – What to Watch at TE

20:30 – What to Watch on Offensive Line

25:20 – PrizePicks

26:30 – What to Watch at DT

29:15 – What to Watch at EDGE

34:45 – What to Watch at LB

37:00 – What to Watch at CB

47:30 – What to Watch at Secondary

50:30 – What to Watch on Special Teams

57:30 – Wrapping Up!

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