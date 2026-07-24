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What to Watch for at Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat crews preview the 2026 Patriots training camp
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

SI’s Mike Kadlick, Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines, and 98.5’s Alex Barth get together for a crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat to preview the biggest storylines heading into New England Patriots training camp.

0:00 – Intro
1:30 – Overall Camp Expectations
4:30 – What to Watch at QB
9:00 – What to Watch at RB
12:20 – What to Watch at WR
17:30 – What to Watch at TE
20:30 – What to Watch on Offensive Line
25:20 – PrizePicks
26:30 – What to Watch at DT
29:15 – What to Watch at EDGE
34:45 – What to Watch at LB
37:00 – What to Watch at CB
47:30 – What to Watch at Secondary
50:30 – What to Watch on Special Teams
57:30 – Wrapping Up!

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