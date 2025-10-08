What to Watch for in Celtics-Grizzlies Preseason Opener

The Celtics and Grizzlies begin Boston’s preseason slate in Memphis tonight at 8 p.m. With the roster healthy save for Jayson Tatum, who will be in attendance after traveling with the team, Wednesday should provide a peak into early rotations, stylistic changes the team previewed throughout training camp and how numerous new faces fit into the team.

“Executing our system, know what we’re doing on offense, know what we’re doing on defense, compete at a high level and be in position to win,” Joe Mazzulla said. “So we have to execute the offensive identity, defensive identity, take advantage of situations and have a good process of putting us in position to win. It’s just play our team, make sure everybody on the team plays, make sure the guys know their jobs, know what they’re supposed to do, so the priority is get guys to play, evaluate where we’re at and where we need to get better.”

Here’s what else to watch for in Celtics-Grizzlies…