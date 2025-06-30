What We Know as Celtics Free Agency Begins on Monday

The NBA’s free agency legal tampering period begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, when more clarity should emerge on which direction the Celtics will aim toward entering 2025-26. Two trades to reduce their luxury tax hit, drafting a younger development player in the first round, then trading back in the second sent a strong signal already last week. Boston could take a step back this summer before reloading in one year for Jayson Tatum’s return.

So it’s no surprise Al Horford will reportedly assess his options and won’t decide his future quickly when signings get announced on Monday. Horford and Luke Kornet indicated they would explore their options this summer, and Brad Stevens even encouraged them to do so as he stressed the Celtics will prioritize bringing them back. With no follow-up trades to last week’s deals clearing additional space under the second apron, and rivals sure to pursue the centers this week, that could prove easier said than done.

Multiple reports stated that the Spurs and Clippers will pursue Kornet this week, with both teams in position to offer the full $14.1 million mid-level exception starting salary that almost feels like a given for the big man after his breakout year. In a more cap-conscious NBA with more sparse center depth than any other position, Horford and Kornet could find a favorable market. And unlike Horford, Kornet could field offers from a greater number of teams without as much of a focus on winning or geography.

Kornet has made roughly $14 million in his career, while Horford garnered more than $285 million across 17 seasons. Horford also turned 39 in June, and Kornet will enter next season at 30. While both players have young families and have played in Boston since 2021, stability could factor more into Horford’s free agency decision. He’s been visible at Auerbach Center this month working out ahead of his decision. Retirement appears off the table at this point.

Sitting roughly $7.3 million below the second apron, the Celtics picked up JD Davison’s $2.3 million team option, an interesting move in tandem with reports that the team could re-trade Anfernee Simons or Georges Niang’s salaries. Davison’s deal is non-guaranteed until Jan. 10, according to Spotrac, and a trade isn’t the motive for now since he’s ineligible to move until July 13. He could remain in case Boston moves on from Simons in the coming weeks.

It seems unlikely the team would move on from Sam Hauser without recovering a significant return with the second apron penalties now avoided. Neither the Kristaps Porziņģis nor the Jrue Holiday deals have been finalized, opening the door to additional layers that could shed further money ahead of free agency. While Boston’s executives didn’t allude to further salary reductions, more could be a given if the team wants to have a serious chance at retaining Kornet and Horford.

“No, there’s not a specific number,” Mike Zarren said last week. “It’s just a matter of putting ourselves in a position where we think when, as Brad said last night, when Jayson’s back fully healthy, we’re ready to go, trying to get that next banner, and some of that has to do with the cap rules, some of that has to do with the assets we have, some of that has to do with the players on the roster. We take all those things into account and try to build the next championship team.”