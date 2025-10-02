What We Learned at First Celtics Training Camp Practices | Garden Report

Bobby Manning welcomes Jay King from The Athletic to The Garden Report to discuss the start of Celtics training camp, biggest takeaways from the early practices and a sneak peak of who Boston might start when the preseason begins next week.
