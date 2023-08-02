Subscribe
What we want to see next at Patriots training camp w/ Ted Johnson

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson returns to the show after one week of Patriots training camp to recap what has surprised him in Foxboro and map out what the offense, defense and special teams must accomplish before their preseason opener. Later, Ted and Andrew run down the players under the most pressure, takeaways on Marte Mapu, Demario Douglas and Bill O’Brien’s offense as a whole.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

