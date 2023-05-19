Celtics Defense Lets Them Down in Game 1

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics were sunk by a disastrous third quarter where they were outscored 46-25 at home in TD Garden. All 16 of Miami’s made three pointers were either open or wide open, and Boston began to lose their poise and composure as the chance to tie or pull ahead slipped out of their grasp late in the 4th.

Is there a mental edge that the Heat have over the Celtics? Can Boston get their defense back on track in Game 2? Why is Payton Pritchard getting minutes over Grant Williams? Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as we reflect on Game 1 and what needs to change for the Celtics to win Game 2 vs the Heat.

