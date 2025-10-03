What Went Wrong for Stefon Diggs in Buffalo? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by the Buffalo Plus podcast crew: Mike Catalana, Dan Fetes and Jenna Cottrell. They chop up the Bills run defense, a secondary issues for Buffalo, Josh Allen’s next-level play and who Stefon Diggs is and what they expect on his return to Highmark Stadium.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:40 Bills injury updates

04:18 Why can’t Buffalo stop the run?

08:50 Dropoff in talent on Bills defense

12:10 Should the Patriots target Tre’Davious White on Sunday?

15:20 PrizePicks

16:06 Is Josh Allen playing better than he was last year?

17:49 Are the Bills better off without Diggs?

21:28 The Stefon Diggs experience in Buffalo

31:29 How the Bills approach Diggs on Sunday

34:17 Do the Patriots have Buffalo’s attention?

38:32 Predictions + final thoughts

41:16 Thanks for watching!

