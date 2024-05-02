What went wrong for the Bruins in Game 5?

Joe Haggerty is joined today by Mick Colageo on the Pucks with Haggs podcast to discuss where the Bruins fell short in Game 5 at TD Garden. Are Jim Montgomery’s lineup adjustments hurting the team? How do you inject some more life into this team? And what do you do with the goaltenders now? That, and much more!

