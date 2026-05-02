What Went Wrong for the Bruins in the Playoffs | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest the 4th Period’s Shawn Hutcheon discuss the Bruins’ Game 6 loss to Buffalo, the first round series loss, and what it means for their future.

The Bruins’ season ended last night following a 4-1 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, who won the series in six games. Joe and Shawn break down where the team goes from here and what needs fixing in the offseason.

Pucks with Haggs on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Reserve your consultation today at http://awaken180weightloss.com. Tell ’em you heard it from Joe Haggerty or on our CLNS podcasts. That’s awaken180weightloss.com.