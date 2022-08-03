What Were Red Sox Thinking at Deadline?

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to react to the Red Sox moves at the the trade deadline.

At the deadline, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros for minor-leaguers Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.

They also acquired left fielder OF Tommy Pham from the Reds and 1B Eric Hosmer from the Padres.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:00What Were Red Sox thinking at the deadline?

4:20 Why was Christian Vazquez dealt?

6:00 Why acquire Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer?

10:00 Are Red Sox coming or going?

16:21 Why did the Red Sox keep Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi?