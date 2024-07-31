Close Menu
Subscribe
Pats Interference

What we’ve learned at Patriots training camp w/ Mike Giardi

CLNSBy 1 Min Read

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to break down Drake Maye’s start to training camp and what comes next, Matt Judon’s hold-in, possible trade scenarios, how the Patriots will replace Christian Barmore, surprise camp performers, disappointments and more.

0:00 – Training camp update

8:01 – Best player at camp

10:13 – Defensive dominance

12:04 – Matt Judon situation

18:54 – Contract negotiations escalate

20:27 – Contract dispute escalates

22:00 – Locker room dynamics

24:40 – Trade market speculation

30:47 – Drake Maye’s struggles

34:34 – Inconsistent passing game

39:03 – Austin Hooper’s performance

41:49 – Caedan Wallace’s potential

46:01 – Layden Robinson’s strength

50:34 – Receiver performance issues

54:54 – Rookies need consistency

Pats Interference is powered by:

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.