What we’ve learned at Patriots training camp w/ Mike Giardi

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to break down Drake Maye’s start to training camp and what comes next, Matt Judon’s hold-in, possible trade scenarios, how the Patriots will replace Christian Barmore, surprise camp performers, disappointments and more.
0:00 – Training camp update
8:01 – Best player at camp
10:13 – Defensive dominance
12:04 – Matt Judon situation
18:54 – Contract negotiations escalate
20:27 – Contract dispute escalates
22:00 – Locker room dynamics
24:40 – Trade market speculation
30:47 – Drake Maye’s struggles
34:34 – Inconsistent passing game
39:03 – Austin Hooper’s performance
41:49 – Caedan Wallace’s potential
46:01 – Layden Robinson’s strength
50:34 – Receiver performance issues
54:54 – Rookies need consistency
