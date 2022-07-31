What We’ve Learned From Patriots Training Camp

In a solo episode, Andrew runs down seven lessons from Patriots training camp thus far, where Bill Belichick is running the offense, the rookies and Mac Jones will carry the team, there is no No. 1 wide receiver and much more.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

2:55 Patriots rookies + 2nd year players

5:24 Bill Belichick’s Offense

8:07 Who is the go-to guy on Offense?

11:05 Davon Godchaux gets paid

11:23 Future Linebacker group

13:51 Cornerback situation

17:22 Will special teams improve?

20:40 Is Tre Nixon cooling off?

24:33 What is happening with Pierre Strong Jr.?

25:48 Is the team in better position than last year?