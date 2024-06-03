What Will Bruins Do This Summer?

Joe Haggerty is joined by Boston.com’s Conor Ryan to discuss the Bruins’ upcoming offseason plans. They start with the anticipation surrounding the Boston Bruins’ offseason and move on to the pressure on Don Sweeney and the management group. They talk about the importance of making the right choices with big free agents and advocate for acquiring a big-money impact player. The conversation continues with addressing the potential loss of Jake DeBrusk and embracing old-school physical hockey.

0:00 – Intro

1:38 – Discussion on the Boston Bruins’ off-season anticipation

4:01 – Pressure on Don Sweeney and the Bruins’ management group

5:42 – Importance of making the right choices with big free agents

7:25 – Advocating for a big money impact player

9:05 – Addressing the potential loss of Jake DeBrusk

14:27 – Embracing old school physical hockey

17:26 – Evaluating Bruins’ top line and second line players

20:59 – Targeting impactful free agent like Sam Reinhart

23:29 – Identifying the need for a top center in the team

26:01 – Discussing the potential impact of acquiring Elias Lindholm

28:56 – Last minute deals on Game Time app

30:36 – Omar’s contract considerations and potential trade scenarios

32:07 – Evaluating the potential trade impact for Bruins and Carolina

36:26 – Carolina needs changes for better performance

38:48 – Florida-Edmonton not a nightmare scenario for NHL

41:10 – Importance of star players in NHL marketing

Pucks with Haggs is brought to you by:

Pucks with Haggs is brought to you by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !