In the newest episode of the Pucks with Haggs Podcast, host Joe Haggerty welcomes Evan Marinofsky from New England Hockey Journal to discuss the latest developments with the Boston Bruins. They delve into the team’s goaltending situation and speculate on what the Bruins might do with their goalies for the playoffs.

0:00 Bruins play as of late

7:12 Justin Brazeau showing up

12:00 Danton Heinen earning extension

18:27 Bruins Mailbag

27:50 What Will Bruins Do With Their Goalies for Playoffs?

