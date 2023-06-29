What Will Celtics Do in Free Agency?

It’s a special reunion show as Brian Robb chats with Rich Levine and Michael Pina about the Marcus Smart trade, the Kristaps Porzingis and what’s to come during this Celtics offseason.

Will the Celtics keep Malcolm Brogdon after nearly trading him away to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Porzingis trade? Or is that relationship ruined and Boston has to do some damage control?

Will the Celtics do some maneuvering to keep Grant Williams in Boston? Or is a sign and trade far more likely for their premier restricted free agent?

Join us for the latest episode of the Winning Plays podcast as we discuss all of that and more as free agency kicks off Friday night!

