What Will the Celtics Do This Offseason?

With the real action of the NBA’s 2023 offseason about to start unfolding, it’s fair to say that events largely beyond the control of the Boston Celtics set the team up for failure last season even before the 2022-23 campaign even began. But now, the Celtics have a full offseason to surround head coach Joe Mazzulla with the support he’ll need and time to make the trades and other moves needed to secure Boston’s roster to pursue a title in earnest both now and in the future.

What will a successful offseason look like for the Celtics in light of the sting of the loss in the East finals? How should they progress given Jaylen Brown’s potential supermax extension and the new collective bargaining agreement?

Where does Grant Williams’ restricted free agency factor into these things? What else does the roster need, and for the players coming back, where is improvement needed?

With a host of things on the Celtics’ to-do list, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast reached to GQ’s Howard Beck to put together some expectations for this team’s offseason and the campaign ahead of it.

We even get in a little chatter about some of the bigger rumbles we’ve been hearing ahead of silly season’s full florescence along with some criticism of teams holding fanbases hostage.

