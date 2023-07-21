What Will Patriots RB Rotation Look Like After Rhamondre Stevenson?

Join CLNS Media’s Patriots Reporter, Taylor Kyles, as he navigates the top 10 burning questions heading into New England’s training camp. Kyles discusses the Patriots offense and specifically the roles of the Tight Ends.

How will Bill O’Brien use his two Tight Ends? Will he roll out 12 personell? What roles will Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki play?

Taylor shares his thoughts! Expect in-depth analysis, roster insights, and an unparalleled deep dive into what to anticipate as the Patriots gear up for the new season.

