What Will the Bruins Do at the 2026 NHL Draft? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan dive into what the Bruins should do with the 23rd pick. They also talk through trade-up scenarios and give their predictions for what Boston will do.

00:00 Intro

02:15 What to do at No. 23

14:58 PrizePicks

16:29 Forward options at No. 23 overall

26:35 Subscribe on YouTube!

27:08 Should they consider trading up?

33:27 What will Boston end up doing in round 1?

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