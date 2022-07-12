What Will the Bruins Do in Free Agency?

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss Jim Montgomery’s introductory press conference. The guys also preview free agency and evaluate what the Bruins have to spend. Hint: it’s not much. Plus, a Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci reunion looks imminent.

Bruins Beat is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Bruins fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.