What will the Bruins do with Matt Poitras?

Today, Joe Haggerty is joined by Evan Marinofsky of the New England Hockey journal to discuss the Bruins’ hot start to the unofficial second half of the season as they come out of the Christmas break with a couple of impressive wins. Plus, as Team Canada is eliminated from the World Juniors, where does Matt Poitras fit back into this lineup? And will Jim Montgomery continue to use him sparingly late in games? That, and much more!

