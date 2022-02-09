What Will the Celtics Do at the NBA Trade Deadline?

BROOKLYN — The Celtics succeeded in changing the calculus on their NBA trade deadline approach, the team reportedly shifting from making anything available from Marcus Smart to Dennis Schröder, to driving a hard bargain for Josh Richardson and Schröder. Boston enters Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline winners of six straight games, and 13 of their last 17, owning the best defense in the league since Christmas.

Ime Udoka tightened the rotation, the schedule softened up, the Celtics executed in several key fourth quarters and full health created the cohesion in the starting lineup (+29.6 per 100, 265 minutes) Udoka always believed in. Their defensive success, recently, flowed into offense (116.5 points per 100, No. 9 in offense during win streak, +21 net), with a faster-paced half court game and more urgency to push the pace on the break.

“It feels like we’re connected,” Udoka said post-game after the Celtics beat the Nets, 126-91. “It feels at times like we engulf teams and kind of suffocate them with our size and length … for us, it was really about getting to see everybody, which we hadn’t had the full complement, and so it’s hard to gauge where we’re at or what we really need without seeing everybody, until now. I’m sure it opened some eyes to other people that are already calling about some of these guys and seeing how well they’re playing. So I’m sure it works both ways. We’re happy with the way we’re playing … I’m sure it changes some of the conversation based on what we’re doing lately.”

Boston is now 4.5 games back of first in the east, 3.0 games back of Cleveland for home court and tied with Toronto at the play-in tournament line for the six seed. With uncertainty in Brooklyn, Kevin Durant injured, Gordon Hayward out indefinitely, Bradley Beal now done for the season and the Hawks 4.0 games back of the Celtics, a spot above the play-in line seems more than attainable.

An eastern conference finals run? It’s a shot in the dark with a daunting top-five ahead of them in the east, highlighted by a racing train rolling toward a repeat attempt in Milwaukee and a budding one in Philadelphia.

Breaks, matchups, and their own ability to play together could be key momentum toward a successful postseason run that translates into momentum toward offseason additions. The Celtics clearly aren’t sellers at the deadline, but what are they? Here are some things to consider: