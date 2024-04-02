What will the Patriots do at 3, what should they do?

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick dive into the pro days of Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, exploring the latest intel on the top quarterback prospects. They also discuss the NFL’s perspective on the options available at the third overall pick and speculate on what the league thinks the Patriots might do. Additionally, they share their own thoughts on what the Patriots should do and examine any mock drafts that are worth commenting on.

EPISODE TIMELINE

0:00 Pro day for Jayden Daniels

6:22 Pro Day for Drake Maye

12:44 Rapid Fire from Cattles

16:42 Maye showing fit in NEs Offense

22:07 Any mock drafts out there we can comment on?

27:25 Wolf wants JJ McCarthy?

39:03 Latest with Matthew Judon

Check Greg’s Coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for $50 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

This episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by:

PrizePicks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!

Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay and an enormous selection of players and stat types are what make PrizePicks the #1 daily fantasy sports app!