What will the Patriots do in the draft?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss what the Patriots will do in tomorrow night’s NFL Draft.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Any latest news on the draft?

3:05 What do the Patriots do at 21?

5:37 Possible move up names

11:48 Greg on position-less football

13:45 CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA is someone to consider

19:20 Is trading down the best scenario + areas to target other picks

20:25 Round 1, Pick 21

23:20 Round 2, Pick 54

26:50 Round 3, Pick 85

28:10 Round 4, Pick 127

29:03 Round 5: Pick 158

30:22 Round 6: Pick 183, Pick 200 & Pick 210 & Round 7: Pick 245

31:30 BSJ member question of the day: Is too much being made of what Trevor Penning does between the whistles. Could he be a great guard?