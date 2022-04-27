Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

What will the Patriots do in the draft?

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss what the Patriots will do in tomorrow night’s NFL Draft.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Any latest news on the draft?

3:05 What do the Patriots do at 21?

5:37 Possible move up names

11:48 Greg on position-less football

13:45 CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA is someone to consider

Popular now
Patriots Mailbag: What Are Some Under the Radar Needs for the Pats in the Draft?

19:20 Is trading down the best scenario + areas to target other picks

20:25 Round 1, Pick 21

23:20 Round 2, Pick 54

26:50 Round 3, Pick 85

28:10 Round 4, Pick 127

29:03 Round 5: Pick 158

30:22 Round 6: Pick 183, Pick 200 & Pick 210 & Round 7: Pick 245

31:30 BSJ member question of the day: Is too much being made of what Trevor Penning does between the whistles. Could he be a great guard?

Post Views: 0
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.