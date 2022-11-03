What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics?

The Celtics-Nets rivalry is slated to strengthen after it’s been rumored Ime Udoka is will be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. What does that mean for the Celtics in the eastern conference, has this transition happened all too soon?

TIMESTAMPS:

1:12 – Is the Ime Udoka era officially over?

3:15 – The Nets wasted two years to get back to Udoka

5:15 – Udoka is coming with an edge

6:06 – Udoka will still have a lot of explaining to do

10:00 – The Nets are taking a big chance with Udoka

12:27 – Udoka is going to avoid the scandal as much as possible

13:52 – Was Udoka hired too quickly?

16:50 – This could be a bad move for Udoka long-term

19:20 – What does this mean for the Nets female employees?

24:33 – Kyrie is starting drama… again, will he be penalized?

30:42 – Covering Kyrie is an experience, you can’t ask him certain questions

34:08 – Kyrie doesn’t embrace the responsibility that comes with his platform

40:12 – Who stood out the most vs. Washington?

43:00 – Is the Celtics bench solid enough to support the starters?

45:34 – The bench’s leadership give the Celtic an edge

47:05 – Should Malcolm Brogdon start, or keep coming off the bench?

48:10 – Are the Celtics back to being an elite defense?

52:46 – The Bucks are still undefeated, are they better than we thought?

