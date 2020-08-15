What You Should Know About the Types of Golf Clubs

Golf can be very exciting to play, especially if you play it with friends or family. It was once the game of royalty, but it’s quite popular amongst the average laymen today. It might take a while to learn golf and memorize the rules, but you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the etiquette of properly playing this sport.

You need to learn the lingo, the special spots, and the art of choosing the right golf club. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced veteran, you need the right combination of golf clubs. Read on to know more about each type and when to use it.

Hybrid Clubs

Hybrid clubs, also known as rescue clubs, were made for utility purposes, and they’re designed to give you consistent shots every game. You can rest assured that in most cases, hybrid clubs can be the best and easiest choice for multiple lies of your golf ball. If you find yourself having to make a downhill, side-hill, or uphill shot, then these clubs will make it easier and more convenient for you.

Driver Clubs

Driver clubs are designed to be lightweight, even though they can be quite long in length. Most golf players use an 11-degree loft for their driver clubs, but advice from the golf experts from HackGolf.org suggests that you use a driver club with an under 10-degree loft because that will offer you better accuracy as a beginner. That way, you will learn golf faster and more effectively, especially if you want to knock some great distances with your tee shots. Plus, you won’t get any side spins, which is why driver clubs with smaller lofts are very convenient for beginners.

Putter Clubs

Putter clubs have a flat face to help you shoot the ball directly into the hole after a long shot that got it closer to the green. Even though you’re allowed to use other club types, putter clubs are very effective most of the time when it comes to preventing your ball from bouncing away from the hole. This is because of their unique 4-degree loft design.

Putters come in different types, namely belly, long, mallet, or heel-toe. Choosing which one to use depends on the game and the position of your ball on the green.

Iron Clubs

Iron clubs are commonly used in almost all games, and some players suggest having 7 of them. You use them for short, medium, or long-distance shots. Usually, iron clubs are needed when you’re 200 yards away from the green. Each iron club has a unique design for each situation that you might encounter during your game when you reach your second shot.

You can’t go through the entire golf course with just one golf club. You need at least one of each type, and some veterans even argue that you need multiple ones of the same type each game. You never know when you’d want to use a driver, putter, or an iron club. Every game can present different situations that would need you to change golf clubs to land the perfect shot. Once you understand the importance of each club type, your chances of winning will be a lot higher.