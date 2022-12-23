What’s at stake for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones and a Pats-Bengals preview

The NFL Network’s Mike Giardi returns to break down what’s at stake for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones over the Patriots’ final three games, what the Krafts might do if the Pats finish 7-10 or 8-9, keys to stopping Joe Burrow and the Bengals, why the Patriots could pull off a signature win and make game picks.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:45 What’s at stake for Bill Belichick in final 3 games?

17:20 What’s at stake for Mac Jones in final 3 games?

What the Krafts might do if the Pats finish 7-10 or 8-9

24:54 Patriots OC options

29:17 Patriots vs Bengals Preview

