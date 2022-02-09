What’s Going on with the Patriots Coaching Staff?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the recent hiring of Joe Judge as a Patriots Offensive Assistant and what it could mean for Mac Jones and the rest of New England’s coaching staff. They also give their picks for Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams on Sunday night.

0:30 Joe Judge is back as an “Offensive Assistant”

14:00 Judge’s Impact on Mac Jones

19:00 Jerod Mayo comments on Zolak and Bertrand

22:30 Could Jerrod Mayo Succeed Bill Belichick?

27:45 Super Bowl LVI Picks/discussion

37:15 BSJ Question: Are the Pats stuck w/ Jonnu Smith & Isaiah Wynn?

