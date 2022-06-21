Subscribe
NBA

What’s Next For Jayson Tatum After NBA Finals Dud?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Play-by-play announcer for the Boston Celtics Radio Network and 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sean Grande joins Celtics Beat to reflect on what went wrong for Jayson Tatum in NBA Finals and how this impact his legacy?

Sean Grande shares what head coach Ime Udoka said to him postgame, and why Celtics fans should hold off from panicking.

Watching the following clip as the trio breakdowns what’s next for Jayson Tatum?

Full podcast here: 

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the Celtics can have you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

Trending
Lazar: Seven Things to Watch For at Patriots Minicamp This week

Post Views: 0
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.