What’s Next For Jayson Tatum After NBA Finals Dud?

Play-by-play announcer for the Boston Celtics Radio Network and 98.5 The Sports Hub, Sean Grande joins Celtics Beat to reflect on what went wrong for Jayson Tatum in NBA Finals and how this impact his legacy?

Sean Grande shares what head coach Ime Udoka said to him postgame, and why Celtics fans should hold off from panicking.

Watching the following clip as the trio breakdowns what’s next for Jayson Tatum?

Full podcast here:

