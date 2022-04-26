What’s Next for Nets after Celtics Sweep Kyrie and Durant?

NEW YORK — The Celtics wanted to make the Nets, specifically Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, guard during this series and did so to the point of exhaustion. Durant missed a clutch free throw late in Game 4 after the Nets came back from down 15 to within 1 point, but drew no closer all game as Marcus Smart’s gamble to press Durant that led to the last-minute free throws paid off. Al Horford followed Smart’s miss on the game-icing possession, and the Celtics sweep the Nets with a 116-112 win in Brooklyn.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recapped the game, and teased a potential matchup with the Bucks in round two.