What’s Next for Patriots after Diggs Release + Bedard’s Free Agency Wish List | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On a new episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the latest NFL news and what it could mean for the Patriots heading into free agency including the Patriots releasing of WR Stefon Diggs and Greg explains why maybe the Patriots could have gotten one more good year of play out of Stefon Diggs. They also discuss Greg’s Free agency wish list going into the offseason.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:49 – Patriots Release WR Stefon Diggs

7:30 – Jedrick Wills Jr. visits with Patriots

9:54 – Bills agree to acquire Bears WR DJ Moore

16:22 – Looking at Potential AJ Brown trade

26:13 – Greg talks Jayson Tatum’s return

26:49 – Prizepicks

28:17 – More on Jayson Tatum’s return

29:20 – Looking at how Patriots address WR room this offseason

42:00 – Report: Raiders more open to idea of trading Maxx Crosby

44:36 – Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie to Rams

46:51 – Subscribe to the podcast!

47:21 – Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List

47:45 – Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List: #1 EDGE

49:38 – Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List: #2 FS

51:40 – Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List: #3 LG

54:17 – Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List #4 Y Tight End

56:24 – Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List #5 X Wide Receiver

59:01 Greg Bedard’s Patriots Free Agency Needs List #6 RB

59:58 – Wrapping up!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!