What’s next for Patriots CB Jack Jones and could he go to prison?

In the latest installment of the Pats Interference Football Podcast, Andrew provides an insightful breakdown of the hurdles Jack Jones could potentially encounter. Drawing from consultations with nearly ten Massachusetts legal experts, Andrew presents a comprehensive analysis of Jones’ possible sentences and shares up-to-the-minute details from his arrest report.

Furthermore, Andrew provides an explanation as to why Jones won’t be subjected to the maximum sentence of over 30 years in prison. He also forecasts the potential consequences of the next significant development in Jones’ case which could dramatically influence the overall outcome. The episode concludes with Andrew addressing your most pressing queries from our mailbag.

Don't miss out! You can listen and subscribe to the Pats Interference Football Podcast every Tuesday on your preferred podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher, as well as on CLNSMedia.com.



