What’s Next for the Boston Bruins? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests Mick Colageo and the Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont discuss what’s next for the Bruins after their first round series defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabers.

0:00 – Welcome in guests!

2:09 – Maple Leafs get #1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

20:04 – Awaken 180

21:08 – Prizepicks

22:44 – Subscribe to the podcast!

23:27 – What changes do Bruins need to make this offseason

40:13 – What players could be on way out this offseason?

52:31 – Can Fraser Minten develop into #1 Center?

57:39 – Wrapping up!

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