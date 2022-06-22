What’s Next for the Celtics?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 NBA Finals Recap

4:46 Marcus Smart as a playmaker

8:13 4th Quarter offense struggles + Tatum playmaking

10:08 Smart’s improvement this season

16:04 Celtics need bench help, Need more from Nesmith

19:48 Jayson Tatum’s improvements & struggles

22:00 Building the bench

27:15 The rise of Robert Williams

33:45 Future of Al Horford

37:00 Jaylen Brown needs to work on handle

42:54 Grading Ime Udoka’s first season

47:50 Draft/Offseason preview