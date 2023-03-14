What’s next for the Patriots after Day 1 of free agency

After a quiet start to free agency Monday, Andrew breaks down why the Patriots’ first moves were to re-sign Jonathan Jones and Carl Davis and trade Jonnu Smith. Then, he previews what comes next, their best available targets and answers your mailbag questions.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!



READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan

This episode of the Pats Interference Football Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New customers in Mass can get in on the action with $200 in Bonus Bets – guaranteed! – when you place your first $5 bet. Just sign up at FanDuel.com/BOSTON !

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable Bonus Bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support.