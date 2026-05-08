What’s on the Bruins’ Offseason To-Do List? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty reflect on the Bruins’ season, discuss the unfortunate outcome in the NHL Draft Lottery, give their takeaways from the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference, and discuss Boston’s offseason tasks. Who could the Bruins look to trade for this offseason? Which positions need filling? The guys break it all down.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

03:35 Bruins lose out on a top-10 pick. What now?

14:40 Takeaways from end-of-season press conference

22:56 PrizePicks

24:36 Awaken180

26:05 Bruins offseason priorities

57:20 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

57:45 Will the Bruins make a big trade this offseason?

1:02:47 Thanks for watching!

Poke the Bear on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!