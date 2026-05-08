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What’s on the Bruins’ Offseason To-Do List? | Poke the Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty reflect on the Bruins’ season, discuss the unfortunate outcome in the NHL Draft Lottery, give their takeaways from the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference, and discuss Boston’s offseason tasks. Who could the Bruins look to trade for this offseason? Which positions need filling? The guys break it all down.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
03:35 Bruins lose out on a top-10 pick. What now?
14:40 Takeaways from end-of-season press conference
22:56 PrizePicks
24:36 Awaken180
26:05 Bruins offseason priorities
57:20 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
57:45 Will the Bruins make a big trade this offseason?
1:02:47 Thanks for watching!

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