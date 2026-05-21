What’s the Dream Bruins Offseason? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Court Lalonde dive into what their dream Bruins offseason would look like, running through the draft, free agency and trades.
0:00 – Welcome in Court Lalonde
3:13 – Dream offseason for the Bruins
3:55 – Potential Draft Targets for Bruins at pick #23
12:25 – Should Bruins go through full rebuild?
16:27 – Awaken 180
17:33 – Prizepicks
18:59 – Should Bruins trade up in NHL Draft?
24:44 – Should Bruins resign Viktor Arvidsson?
26:55 – Should Bruins resign Andrew Peeke?
29:52 – Looking at potential free agent targets for Bruins
35:30 – Looking at potential trade targets for Bruins
41:30 – Very important offseason for the Bruins
46:36 – Rocket Money
47:36 – What do Bruins do this offseason with Pavel Zacha?
53:11 – Looking at potential trade targets for Bruins
55:46 – Wrapping up
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