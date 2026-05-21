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What’s the Dream Bruins Offseason? | Bruins Beat

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Court Lalonde dive into what their dream Bruins offseason would look like, running through the draft, free agency and trades.

0:00 – Welcome in Court Lalonde

3:13 – Dream offseason for the Bruins

3:55 – Potential Draft Targets for Bruins at pick #23

12:25 – Should Bruins go through full rebuild?

16:27 – Awaken 180

17:33 – Prizepicks

18:59 – Should Bruins trade up in NHL Draft?

24:44 – Should Bruins resign Viktor Arvidsson?

26:55 – Should Bruins resign Andrew Peeke?

29:52 – Looking at potential free agent targets for Bruins

35:30 – Looking at potential trade targets for Bruins

41:30 – Very important offseason for the Bruins

46:36 – Rocket Money

47:36 – What do Bruins do this offseason with Pavel Zacha?

53:11 – Looking at potential trade targets for Bruins

55:46 – Wrapping up

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