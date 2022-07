Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss what could possibly be taking so long in the Bruins negotiations with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. They also get into the Matthew Tkachuk news and new Bruins assistant coach John Gruden.

