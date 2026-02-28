What’s the latest with AJ Brown? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg welcomes Jeff McLane, longtime Eagles columnist with the Philadelphia Inquirer. The two discuss where things stand with AJ Brown and if the Eagles would actually trade him. Greg wraps the show to discuss the future of Stefon Diggs, the draft and potential free agents New England could sign.

00:00 Intro

1:40 Greg welcomes Jeff McLane

2:00 Where do things stand with Brown?

24:30 Greg’s take on Brown

25:20 Stefon Diggs

31:40 Patriots putting a lot into the draft

