What’s wrong with the Patriots offense, can it be fixed?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss where the Patriots stand after eight days of training camp.

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline & Athletic Greens.

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Offense has to be a huge concern

Trending David Ortiz Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

4:47 What’s the problem?

8:36 Concerns about Cole Strange

12:30 What works with the offense?

15:00 How are the players reacting?

20:27 Defensive discussion

23:26 3 up overall to this point

25:18 3 down to this point

29:58 How does Mack Wilson look?

30:54 How does Rhamondre Stevenson look?

32:13 Could Joshuah Bledose get playing time?

33:25 BSJ Question: Was Mac Jones good in 11-on-11s?