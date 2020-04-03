When Disruption Meets Innovation- A Vendor Spotlight with Innovative Sterilization Technologies/ONE TRAY

One of the best decisions to make as a healthcare professional is an informed decision and when it comes to disruptive technology, that is the only way to approach implementation. On this week’s release of the Beyond Clean Vendor Spotlight Series, we speak with Barbara Ann Harmer and Dave Billman about the disruptive technology of the ONE TRAY® System and the new EZ-TRAX™. We discuss ways in which these products allow facilities to do more with less, a significant benefit for both hospitals and outpatient surgery settings and Barbara shares her perspective, as a past surveyor, on ways an organization should respond to a surveyor when it comes to new technology in the sterile processing department. You’re not going to want to miss this Vendor Spotlight episode so tune in now!

