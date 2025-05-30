When Larry Bird’s Celtics Got Swept + Challenges of 80’s NBA Champs Repeating w Cedric Maxwell

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell looks back at what went wrong with the 1982 Celtics and the full-blown mutiny that followed in 1983.
Max and CLNS Media’s John Zannis also discuss the NBA’s push to kill the super team era — and how it may be hurting the product. They debate who becomes the new face of the league after this year’s Finals, Nikola Jokic’s best player comp, and go head-to-head on Max vs. Draymond Green: who was better, and who actually belongs in the Hall of Fame?
Watch the full conversation on The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.
🕒 EPISODE TIMELINE:
- 0:00 – Welcome
- 1:33 – Hardest part about repeating as Champions?
- 3:43 – 1983 Season
- 6:46 – Joe Mazzulla head coach comp
- 8:12 – Bill Fitch
- 10:35 – Super Teams in NBA
- 17:20 – Face of NBA
- 22:00 – Anthony Edwards
- 24:36 – Max predicts Indiana will win it all
- 25:55 – PrizePicks
- 26:48 – Nikola Jokic
- 33:26 – Start, Bench, Cut
- 33:45 – Start, Bench, Cut: Nikola Jokic, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon
- 35:38 – Future of Warriors
- 41:04 – Wrapping up
Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Cedric Maxwell Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!
📺YouTube: http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
🍎Apple: http://tinyurl.com/2ajuv4f8
✳️Spotify: http://tinyurl.com/3nbmja9z
🎯 Run Your Game with PrizePicks!
Download the PrizePicks app today and use promo code CLNS to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup—win or lose!
It’s the easiest way to get real money action on your favorite sports.
👉 https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS