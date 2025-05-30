When Larry Bird’s Celtics Got Swept + Challenges of 80’s NBA Champs Repeating w Cedric Maxwell

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell looks back at what went wrong with the 1982 Celtics and the full-blown mutiny that followed in 1983.

Max and CLNS Media’s John Zannis also discuss the NBA’s push to kill the super team era — and how it may be hurting the product. They debate who becomes the new face of the league after this year’s Finals, Nikola Jokic’s best player comp, and go head-to-head on Max vs. Draymond Green: who was better, and who actually belongs in the Hall of Fame?

🕒 EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 – Welcome

1:33 – Hardest part about repeating as Champions?

3:43 – 1983 Season

6:46 – Joe Mazzulla head coach comp

8:12 – Bill Fitch

10:35 – Super Teams in NBA

17:20 – Face of NBA

22:00 – Anthony Edwards

24:36 – Max predicts Indiana will win it all

25:55 – PrizePicks

26:48 – Nikola Jokic

33:26 – Start, Bench, Cut

33:45 – Start, Bench, Cut: Nikola Jokic, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon

35:38 – Future of Warriors

41:04 – Wrapping up

