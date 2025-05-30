Close Menu
When Larry Bird’s Celtics Got Swept + Challenges of 80’s NBA Champs Repeating w Cedric Maxwell

Updated:2 Mins Read

Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell looks back at what went wrong with the 1982 Celtics and the full-blown mutiny that followed in 1983.

Max and CLNS Media’s John Zannis also discuss the NBA’s push to kill the super team era — and how it may be hurting the product. They debate who becomes the new face of the league after this year’s Finals, Nikola Jokic’s best player comp, and go head-to-head on Max vs. Draymond Green: who was better, and who actually belongs in the Hall of Fame?

Watch the full conversation on The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.

🕒 EPISODE TIMELINE:

  • 0:00 – Welcome
  • 1:33 – Hardest part about repeating as Champions?
  • 3:43 – 1983 Season
  • 6:46 – Joe Mazzulla head coach comp
  • 8:12 – Bill Fitch
  • 10:35 – Super Teams in NBA
  • 17:20 – Face of NBA
  • 22:00 – Anthony Edwards
  • 24:36 – Max predicts Indiana will win it all
  • 25:55 – PrizePicks
  • 26:48 – Nikola Jokic
  • 33:26 – Start, Bench, Cut
  • 33:45 – Start, Bench, Cut: Nikola Jokic, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon
  • 35:38 – Future of Warriors
  • 41:04 – Wrapping up

