When Will Al Horford Be Able to Return?

Al Horford entered COVID protocol on Tuesday and is listed as doubtful entering Game 2 between the Heat and Celtics.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

MIAMI — Al Horford entered COVID protocols shortly before Celtics vs Heat Game 1, ruled out for that and reportedly Game 2 as well as he awaits testing out or reaching the number of days necessary to exit the protocol, Ime Udoka said pregame.

The Celtics lost, and Josue Pavon assessed the impact Horford’s absence, as well as Marcus Smart’s with a foot injury, had as Boston fell behind 1-0 to the Heat in their eastern conference finals series on Tuesday. Horford’s return, along with Smart’s, is uncertain ahead of Thursday’s Game 2.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

