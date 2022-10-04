When Will David Pastrnak Sign & Bruins Getting Love Nationally

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss when David Pastrnak might sign an extension with the Bruins. They also get into Marc McLaughlin, the fourth line and why the Bruins are getting some serious national love.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!