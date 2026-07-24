Where Christian Gonzalez Contract Situation Stands as Patriots Training Camp Begins

In the latest crossover episode of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat, hosts Mike Kadlick, Alex Barth, and Brian Hines discuss the Christian Gonzalez contract situation as Patriots training camp is just a day away. Will the All-Pro corner participate? What factors determine his potential new deal?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/UMge89RLwnw?feature=share

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