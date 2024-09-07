Where Do Celtics Rank in NBA Top 100 Players for 2024-25? Part Two

My top-50 players for the 2024-25 NBA season. This is a forward-facing list, projecting how players will advance, regress or adapt to new situations. Five Celtics make an appearance in the top-50.

See the 51-100 rankings here and watch Noa Dalzell and I discuss my list below.

50. Dejounte Murray: Could rise again with a chance to lead his team at point. He’ll also have to share the ball with Williamson and Ingram. Fit and consistency playing next to Young overshadowed a solid year.

49. Scottie Barnes: Didn’t love his 2024. Yet he improved as a shooter, rebounder and passer while the Raptors offloaded their wings. The team remains in transition, but that means he’ll get plenty of ball time to figure out who he is offensively.

48. LaMelo Ball: Never on the floor over the past two seasons. Averaged 23.5 PPG and 8.3 APG when he was, shooting 36.9% from three on a massive volume. He has everything he needs to become a great player and reach the postseason. At 23, he needs to find winning habits and health quickly for the Hornets to rise from their misfortune. Charles Lee will help.

47. Mikal Bridges: Teased at being able to lead a team in Brooklyn before the Nets decided to rebuild and make the difficult move to trade him to the Knicks, where he’ll return to being a star in his role like he was in Phoenix. If he and OG Anunoby shine, the Celtics have a legitimate threat in the east.

46. Jaren Jackson Jr.: Can’t ignore 3.7 career fouls per game even after back-to-back top five defensive player of the year finishes prior to 2024. It’s impossible to judge him on what Memphis courted in last year. It is a fair question how consistently he can impact winning through foul trouble and offensive swings. He’s still only 25.

45. Brandon Ingram: No player is as simultaneously as talented and lost after an offseason where the Pelicans seemed thrilled to explore the idea of moving on. He and Williamson have shown a little greatness together, but not enough to think two players as frequently hurt as them can maximize each other’s potential.

44. Julius Randle: The NBA’s greatest innings eater who has gone from a regular season strength to playoff issue with the Knicks. They found a style and thrived without him last year. Now, he’s back and has to fit into a team that’s turned its focus toward its perimeter playmakers and defenders. Where does Randle fit in?

43. Evan Mobley: One of the best defenders in the league has mostly stagnated on offense. He’s young and he took everything when the Celtics dared him to score in the playoffs. An important step before a season where the Cavs badly need him to take a leap.

42. Jarrett Allen: A rock on both ends for the Cavs who emerged as a passing threat before a rib injury derailed his postseason. He and Mobley rate well together, but like Mitchell and LeVert, probably have one chance left to show they can truly get the best out of each other.

41. Kristaps Porzingis: Everything you could’ve expected from Porzingis in Boston happened last year. His quiet emergence as a post menace translated from Washington, his floor spacing broke defenses and he guarded better in his own end. Then, injuries mostly sidelined him in the playoffs and will again this year. It’s a bummer, as his personality and emergence as the player he once promised to be was one of the Celtics’ most interesting stories. His Game 1 Finals performance against Dallas will go down in Boston history.

40. James Harden: His transition into a 20.6 PPG and 9.9 APG player who shoots 38% from three has helped his past three teams. His defensive shortcomings, regression inside the arc and propensity to move on from his teams fast have hurt him. It’s strange to see a former No. 1 star aging as gracefully and difficultly like he has, and now the Clippers need more scoring from him.

39. Rudy Gobert: The most criticized player in the NBA won another DPOY and helped the Wolves reach the west finals. Warts will always remain, but they realized their dream of Gobert and Towns (mostly) minimizing each other’s weaknesses after an incredibly rough first year. Will they sign him for big money again?

38. Alperen Şengün: His believers got rewarded with a breakout year — 21.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG and 5.0 APG. It’s still unclear whether he and Green will partner to lead this team into the future, or if one of them will go out the door as the centerpiece of a trade package. At 22, it’s hard not to be excited about where his game already is.

37. Karl-Anthony Towns: He played better last year, returned from a difficult calf injury and helped the Wolves reach the west finals. Towns deserves credit for that after wearing heavy criticism in recent years. His defense (fouling) still appears to be the biggest question in this team’s quest for a championship. They’re close.

36. Chet Holmgren: Casually posted 16.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG and 2.3 BPG as a rookie. His transition to playing more four could be a challenge after playing the five all of last year. Shooting 37% from three will help. Once he’s ready, the Thunder might become favorites to win it all.

35. Jrue Holiday: A timely, smart and respected role playing legend who made the Celtics unstoppable as their final piece. Hard to quantify his defensive knowledge, while his strength translated well to guarding bigger offensive threats when the Celtics played smaller. Shot 42.9% from three playing next to Brown and Tatum and stayed over 40% in the playoffs. Became the decisive addition on two of the last four championship teams.

34. Lauri Markkanen: Has fully committed to a front man role on an Utah team that’s served him well, but doesn’t seem to be going anywhere fast. Still, there’s no knocking back-to-back 39% three point shooting seasons from deep for a seven-footer on significant volume.

33. Jamal Murray: Beginning to struggle with health that’s severely impacted his play. Despite his brilliance as Jokic’s running mate, they’ll have to ask whether he’s pointing upward or buoyed by his teammate’s elite plate setting.

32. Pascal Siakam: Brilliant in the east finals and still improving following his 2019 championship in a smaller role. The Pacers made a bold bet he’d fit into their frenetic offensive style and he did nearly seamlessly, then stayed. An underrated player.

31. Trae Young: Hard to put aside some of the noise around his game and appreciate his nearly unmatched passing ability and volume shooting that popped in 2024. His defense seems to take away from nearly all of it, though, as his Hawks have struggled to live up to the greater sum of their parts. They’ve committed to him through it all. Is that because they love him or nobody else wants to pay up to make him a centerpiece?

30. Tyrese Maxey: The best offensive guard who struggled to stay on the floor consistently because of his defense last year. His efficiency dipped slightly as he acclimated to a larger offensive role before he erupted for 29.8 PPG in the playoffs. Guards in his mold have proved good enough to win championships next to the right No. 1.

29. Derrick White: The best defensive guard in the league continued his three-point shooting surge and provided a steady hand at point guard while ascending to a starting role. Capable of greatness when he feels the game needs it. The Celtics quietly struggled in his absence more than any of his teammate’s last year.

28. Damian Lillard: Struggled transitioning to Milwaukee and didn’t fit as seamlessly next to Antetokounmpo as he could’ve. There’s plenty of turbulence to blame that on. Regardless, he’ll need to climb back up a mountain of offensive impact to overcome his defensive struggles from one year ago.

27. Bam Adebayo: The league’s best switch defender wants a DPOY. He might deserve one, but the Heat need the player who flashed in the Olympics with more offensive aggressiveness and a willingness to take threes. Miami moving him to the four more intrigues me. Adebayo still has room for growth on a great foundation at 27.

26. Paolo Banchero: Lifted heavy weight for a poor Magic offense while playing a role in one of the league’s best defenses. A steady leader for a 21-year-old, his shooting improved and improvement looks like it’ll happen steadily on a solid team that already looked ready to win last year.

25. Kyrie Irving: Threw it back with an enormously efficient scoring effort next to Dončić that powered the Mavs to the Finals. When they got there, his narrow impact and poor shooting helped cost Dallas the series.

24. De’Aaron Fox: A dazzling guard who’s overshadowed by an enormity of guard talent in the league. He and Sabonis make magic happen on offense. It’s unclear how DeRozan will co-exist around their two-man game, or how he’ll address their lingering defensive problem.

23. Zion Williamson: Didn’t look as dynamic even in a solid and relatively healthy season. Then, he got hurt again and missed the playoffs. With defensive concerns and no three-point shot to lean on — has he suffered too many injuries to fully tap into the potential he entered the league with?

22. Paul George: A golden opportunity awaits to affirm his career in a lesser role. His stellar volume shooting should fit snuggly in Philadelphia. But his relatively healthy 2024 followed four straight years where he struggled to stay on the court.

21. Domantas Sabonis: Jokic Lite deserves more love. Unfortunately, his Kings team stagnated slightly in 2024 and Sabonis’ efficiency took a slight hit. He’s the ideal offensive engine at the five. A joy to watch. He’s also a challenge in an NBA where plus center defense is so important.

20. Ja Morant: Almost single-handily powered a lost Grizzlies team back to relevancy for four games before an injury ended his season. He’s one of the league’s most valuable players who can’t stay on the floor.

19. Jimmy Butler: An elite table-setter and forceful defender who’s often out of the lineup and doesn’t shoot many threes. One of the league’s best playoff performers missed round one while hurt. Now, he’s in a contract dispute with less talent around him than ever before in Miami. Does he have another chapter at 35?

18. Jaylen Brown: The Finals MVP can reach or exceed Tatum’s level while playing within the flow of the game. His greatest ability. Turnover issues improved in 2024 while his defensive impact returned. An elite scorer inside the arc, his consistency and focus allow him to reach into top-10 territory. The free throw shooting has to improve.

17. Devin Booker: Had his most efficient season in 2024, carried his impact into the playoffs and has made efforts to improve defensively. A former frontman on a team that made the Finals, the Suns’ misfortune isn’t his.

16. Kawhi Leonard: Strung together a season worthy of higher standing than this. He’s borderline top-10 on the court between his efficiency, versatility and flashes of his former defensive brilliance. Then, injury struck again. It’s becoming difficult to believe in his body.

15. LeBron James: His passing, finishing, health and even his three-point shooting (41%) shined as his workload took a step back. All signs he can stay enormously relevant as the numbers begin saying this is the age where we’ll see some decline.

14. Tyrese Haliburton: Arguably the best passer in the NBA and the difference between Indiana being a conference finals team and a fringe playoff contender. His shot dipped immensely after a midseason injury that partially derailed his season. Health and defense could dip him far down this list, but few players are more important to their team.

13. Anthony Edwards: Gave the Wolves the attitude, volume scoring and defense-breaking force they needed to emerge. Now, can he hone his game with playmaking, ball control and efficiency? It’s no knock he’s an unfinished product at 22.

12. Donovan Mitchell: Did the most damage to the Celtics of any player they saw in the playoffs, a reminder of his ceiling after an unhealthy regular season. There are many questions around him in Cleveland. His offensive takeover ability is a certainty. He almost feels underrated now.

11. Jalen Brunson: Fear 28.7 PPG will be tough to repeat. It could be for the best with Bridges arriving and able to relieve his ball-handling burden. Back-to-back 54.3 eFG% lend confidence Brunson can stay efficient. Defense keeps him out of the top-10.

10. Anthony Davis: Quietly played 76 games and is a top-five defender in the league who happens to score 24.7 PPG as a second option. The three hasn’t allowed him to vault higher in the top-10, but he’s the next best thing.

9. Steph Curry: The best shooter in the league with the fiercest engine somehow added to his legacy with one of the best performances of his career in the Olympics. Like Durant, he’s in his late-30s and offenses will try to attack him.

8. Kevin Durant: Finished ninth in 2024 MVP voting. Still the best shot-maker at all three levels in the NBA. The problem in Phoenix is they need players who can do other things. His versatility has dipped slightly with age.

7. Victor Wembanyama: Already the best defender in the NBA. If threes fall, his offensive creation takes a leap and the Spurs’ supporting cast can help him out (the real key), he could rise into the top three this year.

6. Joel Embiid: Occasionally the best player in the league and rarely healthy. Still nearly toppled the Knicks in round one on one leg. A lightning rod who could’ve won back-to-back MVPs last year if he was more available. With his best roster ever, he needs to reach the east finals.

5. Jayson Tatum: No other star impacts as many areas. As he tries to climb the ladder to one, he’ll need to tap into more consistent defensive dominance, better shot selection and continue his impressive postseason passing.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Offensive engine with quick hands on defense who led the Thunder to the one seed. They’ll be a popular Finals pick in the daunting west.

3. Luka Dončić: Defense improved as he carried the Mavs to the Finals, then became a sore spot as they lost in five. Averaged 33.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG and 9.8 APG at 24.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: The most overwhelming two-way impact in the league only drops due to an uneven first season with Lillard and back-to-back playoff injuries.

1. Nikola Jokic: His passing might be the most valuable single skill in the NBA. Almost toppled Team USA.