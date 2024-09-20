Where Do Patriots Go After Jets Blowout?

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go LIVE to discuss last night’s Patriots vs. Jets game, where the Patriots fell 24-3. After another lackluster offensive performance, should Drake Maye take the reigns of the offense? Will he? Where does the offensive line go from here? Why is the defense struggling? The guys answer all these questions and more.

